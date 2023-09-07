Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3600 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in the 3600 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:37 am, members of the Third District responded to the report of the sounds of gunshots. Officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 27-year-old Larry Thomas, of Triangle, VA.

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 44-year-old Emerita Garcia, of Northwest, DC. She has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

