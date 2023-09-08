Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1900 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, September 13, 2013, in the 1900 block of 3rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:22 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the report of an unconscious person. Officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Vernon Davis, of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 31-year-old Gregory Smithwick, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.