Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,140 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1900 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, September 13, 2013, in the 1900 block of 3rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:22 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the report of an unconscious person. Officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Vernon Davis, of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 31-year-old Gregory Smithwick, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1900 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more