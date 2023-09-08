Berlin Barracks/ Burglary; Help to Identify

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3004939

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2023 at 0335 hours

LOCATION: Goddard College, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Pending

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a possible break-in at Goddard College in East Montpelier. Subsequent investigation indicated that at least two suspects drove to the college in a U-Haul truck, entered a maintenance building, and stole approximately $10,000 worth of tools before leaving. Photos and a video of the suspects are attached. Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects should contact Trooper Lambert at the Berlin State Police Barracks.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE:

COURT:

LODGED LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191