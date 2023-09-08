Berlin Barracks/ Burglary; Help to Identify
CASE#: 23A3004939
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/03/2023 at 0335 hours
LOCATION: Goddard College, East Montpelier
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Pending
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a possible break-in at Goddard College in East Montpelier. Subsequent investigation indicated that at least two suspects drove to the college in a U-Haul truck, entered a maintenance building, and stole approximately $10,000 worth of tools before leaving. Photos and a video of the suspects are attached. Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects should contact Trooper Lambert at the Berlin State Police Barracks.
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191