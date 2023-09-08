The Sea to Sky Law Corporation Offers Free Closing Costs And Free Legal Advice for Smart Sellers

Smart Sellers Save with Free Legal Services

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Using the program offered by www.RelexInc.ca, Sea to Sky Law is offering a unique service to home sellers – free closing costs and free legal advice when they retain Sea to Sky Law to list their home BEFORE they sign any MLS listing agreement. This offer means that home sellers can save on both their legal fees for the normal conveyance sale closing costs and have the peace of mind that comes with free comprehensive legal advice from the start of their listing.



These savings can be thousands of dollars, in addition to the Seller having the benefit of both a Lawyer and a Realtor from the start of the home sale process. The common sale process is that a home seller signs a standard MLS agreement that says only the real estate agents are paid. Then, after a binding sale agreement is signed usually without legal advice, the Seller has to find a lawyer or notary to complete the conveyance legal requirements commonly called Closing Costs. These Closing Costs are in addition to the MLS commission, and the Home Owner usually has no legal advice from the start of the months-long sale process unless the Seller pays extra to a lawyer separate from the services of their Realtor who cannot provide legal advice. Instead, using the program designed by RelexInc.ca, registered Lawyers and Realtors can cooperate to provide the services of both professionals for no additional cost to the Seller. The MLS commission can pay for both professionals from the start of the sale listing process - but only if the Seller retains Sea to Sky Law first who then helps the Seller choose a registered Realtor.

This offer comes at a unique time for sellers in the current real estate market. Sea to Sky Law has decades of successful experience helping thousands of different people. “We’re proud to be able to offer Sellers closing costs and legal advice for no additional cost when they list their home with us before they sign any MLS listing agreement,” said Andrew Liggett, President of The Sea to Sky Law Corporation. “Smart sellers know that retaining us first before signing any MLS listing agreement can save them a lot of time and money.”

If you are considering selling your home, don’t miss out on this unique offer from The Sea to Sky Law Corporation. Contact Sea to Sky Law today and get free closing costs and free legal advice for smart sellers.

The Sea to Sky Law Corporation makes no representation or warranties about the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein and shall not be responsible for any errors or omissions therein.

The Sea to Sky Law Corporation

About The Sea to Sky Law Corporation The Sea to Sky Law Corporation is an experienced law firm serving all of British Columbia, with its Head Office located in the centre of Metro Vancouver, in Sapperton, New Westminster, British Columbia. Their experienced team offers comprehensive legal services for all the usual legal needs of their communities including Family Law, Estate Law, Immigration, and Real Estate sales.

The Sea to Sky Law Corporation is committed to helping their clients make informed decisions, and providing legal advice and services tailored to individual needs.

SEA TO SKY LAW +1 778-728-0208 WeCanHelp@seatoskylaw.com https://www.seatoskylaw.com