Joe Bonamassa Channels Tower Of Power On New Original Single, "Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again)"
Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, out Oct 6th, celebrates the 20th anniversary of Bonamassa's iconic independent release with revived classics that defined his blues journey
With quality like this, Joe Bonamassa can do no wrong.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Joe Bonamassa has released "Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again)," the latest single from his forthcoming album Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. This original song, written by Bonamassa and Tom Hambridge, demonstrates the 26x Billboard chart-topper’s commitment to innovation within the blues genre. "This is a song that I wrote with Tom Hambridge, and we did a real Tower Of Power treatment on it," Bonamassa explains. "Now, the whole thing about ‘Blues Deluxe, Vol. 2,’ we tried to keep the same ratio of covers to originals as on Blues Deluxe, Vol. 1, so we needed an upbeat song and I had this song kind of laying around for over a year. Calvin Turner wrote a killer funky horn part, and we just did like a Tower Of Power take on it and made no apologies about it. It’s just the nature of the groove and everything else - you have to tip the hat.” STREAM/listen to the new single. Watch the official music video HERE
Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 is a heartfelt tribute from Bonamassa to the roots of his musical journey, breathing fresh life into classic tracks and encapsulating the blues genre's evolution. Out October 6th via J&R Adventures, the album features two new originals, including "Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again)," and eight new covers spanning some of the most important names in the blues – from Bobby “Blue” Bland to Albert King. Also available for preorder is the Platinum Edition Box Set (limited to 500 units worldwide), which includes the CD and Vinyl versions for both Vol. 2 and Blues Deluxe Remastered along with exclusive items.
“Part of my approach to these new recordings was that I wanted to see if I had matured musically over the years, and if I had gotten better as a player,” Bonamassa says. “I’m happy to say that I am a much better singer than I was 20 years ago - though I still don’t really consider myself to be a legit ‘singer,’ I can now carry a tune a little better than I could back then.”
"The release of "Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again)" follows three standout singles from Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. "Twenty-Four Hour Blues," a fiery reinterpretation of Bobby “Blue” Bland’s iconic track from the Dreamer album, boasts one of Bonamassa’s most potent vocal and guitar performances to date. The second single, "Well, I Done Got Over It," pays tribute to Guitar Slim's 1953 release. Introduced to Slim's work by his father during childhood, Bonamassa was instantly captivated by his velvety voice and unique delivery. The new version fuses the styles of the Blues Breakers and Guitar Slim, creating a unique blend that Bonamassa masterfully delivers. The third single, "Lazy Poker Blues," is a rejuvenated classic originally performed by Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac, showcasing Bonamassa's deep reverence for the titans of British blues.
Featuring Reese Wynans (keys), Calvin Turner (bass), Lamar Carter (drums), Kirk Fletcher (guitar), and Josh Smith (guitar), additional highlights from Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 include “I Want To Shout About It,” originally performed by Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters, “It’s Hard But It’s Fair” by Bobby Parker, and “Is It Safe To Go Home,” a new track written for Joe by Josh Smith. “I knew I wanted to push him really hard vocally,” Smith adds. “I'd heard him sing things just messing around or when we'd be producing for other artists that I'd never heard him do on record. So the songs were both chosen and written with that in mind. If you listen to the vocals on "Twenty-Four Hour Blues" and "Is It Safe To Go Home,” you'll hear Joe really going for it.”
Bonamassa’s 2023 summer run included his debut appearance at Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday, August 9th. The exclusive, one-night-only concert experience alongside an orchestra was recorded for his next live concert film. After finishing up the summer with two special performances featuring Styx and Don Felder, the hardest working bluesman in show business will begin his U.S. Fall Tour on October 23rd at The Cannon Center in Memphis, TN, before crisscrossing the country and capping the year at the guitar-shaped Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on December 2nd.
Bonamassa’s spring 2024 tour will include performances in historic venues like the Count Basie Center For The Arts in Red Bank, NJ on February 23rd and the Saenger Theatre in Pensacola, FL on March 7th, before culminating with Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX, set for March 18-24, departing from Miami, Florida to Cozumel, Mexico. The festival line-up includes Grace Potter, The Marshall Tucker Band, John Oates, Jimmy Vivino, King King, and a special performance by Black Country Communion, Bonamassa’s supergroup with Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK SABBATH), Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) and Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, ALICE COOPER, BILLY IDOL). KTBA at Sea is one of the largest fundraisers for Bonamassa’s Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, aiding in its mission to promote music education by providing grants and resources to schools and musicians in need.
Cited by Guitar World as “arguably the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career. His last recent full-length Time Clocks marked his most raw, rocking studio album yet, with American Songwriter sharing, “Bonamassa pushes into fresh territory while staying within a blues-based framework,” and “there is more than enough proof in this sprawling set that Bonamassa doesn’t intend to rest on his laurels or take his star status in the blues-rock genre for granted.”
Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 by Joe Bonamassa
1. Twenty-Four Hour Blues (originally performed by Bobby “Blue” Bland)
2. It’s Hard But It’s Fair (originally performed by Bobby Parker)
3. Well, I Done Got Over It (originally performed by Guitar Slim)
4. I Want to Shout About It (originally performed by Ronnie Earle & The Broadcasters)
5. Win-O (originally performed by Pee Wee Crayton)
6. Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again) *original song written by Joe Bonamassa & Tom Hambridge
7. Lazy Poker Blues (originally performed by Fleetwood Mac)
8. You Sure Drive a Hard Bargain (originally performed by Albert King)
9. The Truth Hurts Feat Kirk Fletcher and Josh Smith (originally performed by Kenny Neal)
10. Is It Safe To Go Home *original song written by Josh Smith
Blues Deluxe Remastered by Joe Bonamassa
1. You Upset Me Baby
2. Burning Hell
3. Blues Deluxe
4. Man Of Many Words
5. Woke Up Dreaming
6. I Don’t Live Any Where
7. Wild About You Baby
8. Long Distance Blues
9. Pack It Up
10. Left Overs
11. Walking Blues
12. Mumbling Word
Fall 2023 U.S. Tour
October 23 – Memphis, TN – The Cannon Center
October 25 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
October 27 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
October 28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre At Sugar Land
October 29 – Austin, TX – ACL Live
November 1 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center
November 3 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Performance Hall
November 4 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
November 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Civic Center Music Hall
November 8 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
November 10 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
November 11 – St. Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox
November 12 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre
November 14 – Rochester, MN – Mayo Civic Center
November 15 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center
November 17 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
November 18 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
November 19 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
November 21 – Reading, PA – The Santander Performing Arts Center
November 22 – Providence, RI – Providence Performance Arts Center
November 24 – Springfield, MA – Symphony Hall
November 25 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric
November 28 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre
November 30 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
December 1 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
December 2 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Spring 2024 U.S. Tour
February 19 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
February 21 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
February 23 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts
February 24 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
February 25 - Durham, NC - DPAC
February 27 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
February 29 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Sandler Center
March 1 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center
March 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
March 4 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
March 5 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium
March 7 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre
March 8 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage
March 9 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage
March 11 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
March 12 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center
March 14 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
March 15 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center
March 16 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound
March 18-24 - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX - Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico
ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 13x Blues Music Award Nominee (4 wins), he achieved his 26th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with Tales Of Time, a sprawling and expansive live concert film and album, shot at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in August 2022. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Recent producing highlights include ‘Crown’ by the blues legend Eric Gales, which was nominated for “Best Contemporary Blues Album” at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.
Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 91k students to date while raising over 2 million in donations.
