Global Billboard Artist IAKOPO & R&B Icon Ne-Yo Join Hands With Music 2 DNA To Launch The Single"FEELS"
Music 2 DNA is a reliable choice for independent music artists for their digital music distribution.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Billboard Artist IAKOPO and three-time Grammy winner Ne-Yo have partnered up with one of the leading digital music distribution companies for independent artists, Music 2 DNA, to distribute their latest single, “FEELS.” Using Music 2 DNA, the stars can distribute their music on over 100 music streaming platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Deezer, and more.
The two mega stars have come together to produce a true masterpiece, a killer fusion unlike anything seen before. The single features IAKOPO’s reggae vibes with Ne-Yo’s classical R&B style, creating a flawless harmony that is bound to mesmerize listeners worldwide. The song fits in all occasions and moods, exploring the themes of love and desire and promising to be the ultimate summer anthem.
The collaboration between IAKOPO & Ne-Yo is a testament to music's power to unite artists from diverse backgrounds and genres to create such extraordinary numbers. When asked about the collaboration, IAKOPO shared his excitement, “Myself & Ne-Yo are proud to bring something so magical to our listeners and music enthusiasts across the globe. Our different styles have complimented each other to create an exciting whimsical synergy. Working with Ne-Yo has been a dream come true”.
Ne-Yo added, "IAKOPO's energy and creativity are infectious. 'Feels' is a testament to the beautiful blend of our styles, and I'm thrilled to share it with the world.” Both stars expressed that by joining hands with Music 2 DNA, they want to use their widespread network joined by more than millions of listeners globally and partnerships with over 100 music stores and streaming services worldwide “to bring this song to every music lover out there.”
Music 2 DNA has been the top choice for independent artists and musicians in the US and the international market for digital music distribution. Music 2 DNA ensures that artists can reach major streaming platforms without any complexities or hefty charges. Moreover, their pricing models have been tailored to match the evolving digital music landscape, giving artists control of their earnings.
IAKOPO and Ne-Yo welcome everyone to sample their latest single and allow them to take listeners on an unforgettable journey. Stream or download the song now, available on all major streaming platforms, and join them in celebrating the power of music.
About Music 2 DNA:
Music 2 DNA is an American-owned digital music distribution company with in-depth knowledge of the US and international markets worldwide. Boasting partnerships with over 100 music stores & streaming services and a network expanding up to millions of users, Music 2 DNA ensures that artists' goals are met by assisting in spreading their music everywhere, hassle-free and without any heavy fees.
Learn more at: https://www.music2dna.com/
For updates, follow Music 2 DNA on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/music2dnaofficial/
About IAKOPO:
IAKOPO, real name Jacob Scott Jones is an international recording artist known for his unique fusions of reggae, hip-hop, and R&B. Hailing originally from Samoa, the artist had spent a significant portion of his life in New Zealand, his multi-cultural upbringing and continued traveling has left an indelible mark in his music style He has worked with mega labels including Universal Music Japan, Sony Music Entertainment Japan, Sony Music Entertainment, LIONZSHARE, and Island Empire, such feats have earned him the status as a Global Billboard Artist.
About Ne-Yo:
Three-time Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo is an icon in the R&B music genre. His soulful voice and philosophical songwriting have enabled him to produce multiple chart-topping hits that have captivated listeners across the globe. Alongside his remarkable career as a music artist, Ne-Yo has proven his mantle as an excellent actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.
