Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Sizzle book "Allure" by Gina Ferguson
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Sizzle book "Allure" by Gina Ferguson, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1638718296.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Jessica Barbosa for Readers' Favorite
Allure is a romance by Gina Ferguson. How hard is it to ﬁnd someone to partner with? Darby Daxton Deel is in a dilemma. Her business, The Bare Day Spa, has a perfect location and the best parking space, and they do good business but why is she having so much diﬃculty ﬁnding a company to partner with? Thankfully, her cousin Rachel Everly secures her a meeting with handsome CEO, Brett Slade. He wants to know how she runs her business before signing a contract. Darby feels both nervous and excited. Brett Slade has been playing hard-to-get with the whole business partners thing so she is wary but she will be having a solo meeting with him and just thinking about it makes her heart race a little. Will sparks ﬂy when the two of them ﬁnally meet? Where will it lead them?
Allure has a ﬁrst-person narrative with succinct descriptions and witty dialogue. The attraction between Darby and Brett is instantaneous. Darby looks at her future business partner and knows there is something magnetic between them. Sadly their relationship as business partners complicates things so there is a constant push and pull, hot and cold dynamic between them. The storyline is fast-paced. Things between Darby and Brett are like ﬁreworks burning hot and quick. There is an unspoken complication between them and constant misunderstandings. Their steamy romance is riddled with uncertainties and drama. The deeper I got into the story the more a part of me wanted to knock some sense into their heads. Gina Ferguson took me on a surprising and exciting ride. With its passionate prose, titillating characters, dramatic scenarios, and a cliﬀhanger ending, this is a memorable read."
You can learn more about Gina Ferguson and "Allure" at
https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/allure where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
PageTurner Press and Media
pageturner.us
Jen
Other