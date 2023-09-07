Submit Release
Governor Abbott Reappoints Moore To Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, September 7 - September 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Daniel B. “Barry” Moore as the presiding officer of the Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The Authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Brazos County.

Daniel B. “Barry” Moore of College Station is a partner at Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage and a partner at Sago Capital. He is a former member of the College Station Planning & Zoning Commission and served one term on the College Station City Council. He is a former board member of the Aggie Real Estate Network. Governor Abbott first appointed him to the Authority in 2021. Moore received a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy from Texas A&M University.

