LCC staff and inmates welcome Deputy Commissioner Operation

Staff and Inmates from Lata Correctional Centre (LCC) have welcome the Deputy Commissioner Operation Mr. Michael Nagu during his official visit to the Centre recently.

During his official visit, Deputy Commissioner Operation Michael Nagu highlighted the importance of complying with professional codes of conduct that will determine ethical behaviour and work culture that we can all be proud of.

Deputy Commissioner Nagu said, as a member of the Discipline Services, this makes it even more significant, especially given the very important responsibilities and functions that this Institution is mandated with especially by maintaining Safety, Security, and good order of Lata Correctional Centre.

Deputy Commissioner reminds them that you are sworn officers of the crown and serving the interest of the government of the day, and public are expecting us to achieve and maintain a high standard of conduct and work performance to ensure that Correctional Service are functioning on its mandates. Only then, we will continue to earn confidence of the government and the people of our beloved nation.

Deputy Commissioner Nagu also encouraged supervisors, as we journey towards end of the year 2023 with new knowledge and skill. I challenge all of you to take heed and abide by the procedures and principles and commit yourself to the best in our reviewed CSSI Strategic plan.

On behalf of the Office of the Commissioner, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Commandant, and your hard working Management Team for your great support in maintaining operational standards and professionalism within Lata Correctional Centre and also acknowledge program providers for your freewill support to maintain rehabilitation program for inmates at LCC.

LCC Program Providers pose for a group photo with Deputy Commissioner Operation

Lata Medical Team pose for a group photo with Deputy Commissioner and Lata Commandant after a courtesy visit to the Provincial Health.

CSSI Press