Government combined Church Service this Sunday

The National Government will hold a combined Church Service on Sunday 10 September 2023 as part of the Pacific Games preparations.

Theme: ‘Lets worship and Unite for Pacific Games 2023’.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet stated, the Church Service will be held at the St Barnabas Cathedral.

The church program is organized by both the Solomon Islands Christian Association (SICA) and the Solomon Islands Full Gospel Association.

Esteemed dignitaries including His Excellency the Governor General, the honorable Prime, Speaker of the National Parliament, Chief Justice, Cabinet Ministers, Members of the Diplomatic Corp and others will be part of the combined service.

Interested members of the public must be at the St. Barnabas Cathedral by 2pm Sunday 10th September.

