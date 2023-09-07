Chinese Association hand over Hand Gloves to Chair/NHA & SPM

The Chinese Association has handed over cartoons of Hand Gloves to the Chair of National Hosting Authority and Secretary to Prime Minister, Dr Jimmie Rodgers, at a brief ceremony at the Office of the Prime Minister this week.

In his presentation, President of the Chinese Association, Henry Kwan stated that the Chinese Association supports the Government’s Safe and Green Games campaign to prepare our City for the Pacific Games in November.

He stated that the Chinese Association would also do their part in working with the Government and Honiara City Council in preparing our City for the Games.

Chair of National Hosting Authority and Secretary to Prime Minister Dr Jimmie Rodgers thanked the President and the Chinese Association for the donation that will go a long way in keeping our City clean and ready for the Pacific Games.

He added that the donations of hand gloves will help the Ministries and HCC in their Friday afternoon clean ups.

Other business houses and private sector have been urged to come forward and support the cleanup campaigns.

Ends///