MWYCFA PS attends Pacific Islands Forum Women Leaders meeting

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs Dr Cedrick Alependava has represented Solomon Islands in the recent Pacific Islands Forum Women Leaders (PIFWL) meeting in Suva, Fiji.

Women Minister Leaders from the 18 Pacific Islands Forum member countries along with representatives from Civil Society, Pacific Youth, CROP agencies and Observers attended the meeting from 31st August – 1st September under the theme “Our PACIFIC WAY: Strengthened Commitment to Gender Equality, Equity and Social Inclusion”.

Three key policy issues deliberated over the two days meeting included defining a common understanding of gender in the Pacific context, what can be done differently to address the high rates of Gender Based Violence in the region and ensuring the concept of women’s leadership is not limited to political leadership but considers leadership at all levels and sectors.

Permanent Secretary Dr Alependava during discussions on the definition of gender in the Pacific context reaffirmed the SI government’s recognition of Gender equality as the equal rights, responsibilities and opportunities of women, men, boys and girls and that the definition should not deter from the biblical definition of Gender Equality – which is male and female. He added the Solomon Islands National Gender Equality and Women’s Development Policy provides the framework for the implementation of the Solomon Island’s international, regional and national commitments to gender equality.

Dr Alependava also reiterated the government’s commitment to address the high rate of violence against women and girls through the implementation of the Family Protection Act 2014, the national policy on the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls (EVAWG) and has recognised the importance of partnerships with faith based organisations and non-government organisations to address the issue.

Solomon Islands has one of the highest rate of gender-based violence against women and girls in the region especially domestic violence whereby two in three women between the age of 15 and 49 have experienced severe forms of violence especially domestic violence.

The Permanent Secretary also highlighted the government’s commitment to ensure women participate in all leadership levels including political leadership by introducing Temporary Special Measures as an option to increase the participation and representation of women in leadership and decision making in the Provincial Government Assemblies. He informed the meeting that the Ministry of Women is currently conducting nation- wide awareness and consultations to include a provision of Temporary Special Measures for women into the Provincial Government Act review.

Recommendations to the declaration on Gender Equality has been passed enormously at the PIFWL in Suva and will be tabled for endorsement at the next meeting in Rarotonga, Cook Islands in November.

