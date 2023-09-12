"Experience A Melodic Tale: Von Vargas Unveils 'Luv Free Me' - A Voice-Driven Masterpiece"
Luv Free Me" is an ode to the vocal instrument itself. Von Vargas declares, "The voice is the most impactful instrument of them all. It can stand on its own.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Von Vargas
Artist: Von Vargas
Release Date: September 5th, 20XX
International Worldwide Release
City, Date: Baltimore Md., September 7th
Prepare yourselves for a sensational journey into the heart of music, as hip-hop artist Von Vargas takes you on an unforgettable ride with his latest masterpiece, "Luv Free Me”, released independently through the label Major Influence.
In a world that craves authenticity and originality, "Luv Free Me" redefines hip hop, not with grand orchestras or intricate beats, but with the raw power of the human voice. It's a song that delves deep into the themes of betrayal, forgiveness, healing, and the unshakable power of love.
"Luv Free Me" is an ode to the vocal instrument itself. Von Vargas declares, "The voice is the most impactful instrument of them all. It can stand on its own." And stand on its own, it certainly does.
Drawing inspiration from the timeless classic 'La La La Means I Love You' by The Delfonics, a song administered by Reservoir and WarnerChappell, Vargas, alongside the creative powerhouse Josh Lay, weaves a tapestry of emotions that transcends boundaries, sure to inspire audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
What makes "Luv Free Me" even more remarkable are the incredible voices that join Von on this musical odyssey. Featuring American Vocalist and Composer, Laurin Talese, whose soulful resonance adds a layer of depth that's nothing short of magical. And introducing Vocalist/Newcomer, Jazmine Latrice, whose raw and captivating talent is bound to leave an indelible mark on the music scene.
For those who crave a visual component to their musical experiences, Vargas has exciting plans for the fall. He'll be treating his fans to captivating visuals that complement the depth and complexity of his music. He's gearing up to release a full album in stages, starting this November as well.
For those who can't get enough of his live performances, you're in for a treat! Von Vargas is also available for bookings at select stages, bringing 'Luv Free Me' to life in his unique style.
"Luv Free Me" is more than just a song; it's a musical phenomenon that will tug at your heartstrings and leave you with an overwhelming sense of love and hope.
About Von Vargas
Von Vargas is a multi-faceted Music Creator. He is a Hip Hop artist, multi-genre music producer, songwriter, musician, and DJ. He’s passionate about creating hip-hop music that highlights solutions to social ills that plague America’s inner-city communities. A champion for justice for uplifting and betterment, Von is proudly preparing to release his new album titled Cocked Crowns exploring stories of brokenness, tragedies, defeat, and triumph. Von is responsible for creating music cues for the Peacock TV Original Series “True Stories". Also, music for Hip-Hop Ads, Music Marketing Campaigns, and Music Sync Placements for ESPN, CBS Sports, CNN, HBO/ Vice TV, BET, United Healthcare, Dickies Workwear, to name a few. Von currently serves as a National Trustee of the Recording Academy known for the GRAMMY Awards and is a community curator for The Digilogue a global community-driven music and tech platform, that connects and educates music creatives across the world.
About Major Influence:
Major Influence is an independent record label dedicated to promoting groundbreaking artists and delivering exceptional music to audiences worldwide. With a focus on positive innovation and creativity, Major Influence continues to shape music by supporting positive impact artists who push the boundaries of their respective genres.
Shuna Smith
Major Influence
+1 443-985-1424
