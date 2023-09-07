September 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 20 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $7.6 million have been awarded to 14 schools across the Permian Basin and Gulf Coast regions by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train more than 4,300 students for high-demand occupations in healthcare, carpentry, welding, and more.



"The Permian Basin and Gulf Coast are rapidly growing regions in our state, and developing our workforce in those areas is pivotal to prepare the next generation of highly-skilled, exceptionally trained workers in Texas," said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their continued partnerships with educational institutions to bolster programs that prepare the next generation of Texans for high demand careers. Together, we are helping empower young Texans to thrive in the greatest economy in the nation."



"The Permian Basin and Gulf Coast regions are ensuring Texas employers have a skilled workforce by taking advantage of these JET Grants," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel.



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented six of the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Odessa College.

The six Permian Basin grants include:

Odessa College: $136,230 grant for equipment to train 90 students as electrical technicians. $87,502 grant for equipment to train 90 students as welders.

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District (ISD): $685,915 grant for equipment to train 159 students as welders in partnership with Odessa College. $506,026 grant to train 87 students as carpenters in partnership with Odessa College.

Grandfalls-Royalty ISD: a $446,831 grant to train 30 students as welders in partnership with Odessa College

a $446,831 grant to train 30 students as welders in partnership with Odessa College Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD: a $703,779 grant to train 77 students as automotive service technicians in partnership with Odessa College.

Later, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson presented another 14 awards at a ceremony attended by school administrators, state officials, local stakeholders, and CTE students at Alvin Community College.

These Gulf Coast JET grants include:

Alvin Community College: a $346,046 grant to purchase and install equipment to train 52 students as information security analysts. Brazosport College: a $325,547 grant for equipment to train 200 students as chemical plant and system operators. Alief Independent School District (ISD): a $301,929 grant to train 240 students as automotive service technicians in partnership with Houston Community College.

a $346,046 grant to purchase and install equipment to train 52 students as information security analysts. Dickinson ISD: $698,262 grant to train 616 students as radiologic technicians in partnership with San Jacinto College. $444,757 grant to train 150 students as welders in partnership with College of the Mainland.

East Chambers ISD: a $533,330 grant to train 126 students as welders in partnership with Lamar Institute of Technology.

a $533,330 grant to train 126 students as welders in partnership with Lamar Institute of Technology. Galveston ISD: $326,064 grant to train 178 students as heating and air conditioning mechanics in partnership with Galveston College. $196,873 grant to train 126 students as industrial mechanics in partnership with Galveston College. $654,671 grant to train 178 students as electrical technicians in partnership with Galveston College.

Hempstead ISD: a $567,386 grant to train 150 students as welders in partnership with Blinn College.

a $567,386 grant to train 150 students as welders in partnership with Blinn College. Katy ISD: a $278,169 grant to train 1,330 students as mechanical engineers in partnership with Houston Community College.

a $278,169 grant to train 1,330 students as mechanical engineers in partnership with Houston Community College. Palacios ISD: a $109,712 grant to train 123 students as welders in partnership with Wharton County Junior College.

a $109,712 grant to train 123 students as welders in partnership with Wharton County Junior College. Santa Fe ISD: $186,549 grant to train 215 students as registered nurses in partnership with College of the Mainland. $137,374 grant to train 154 students as carpenters in partnership with College of the Mainland



Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.