Attorney General Jackley, DCI To Review Officer Involved Shooting in Huron

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE.S.D.  – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal investigation (DCI), at the request of the Huron Police Department and Beadle County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Huron.

One person was injured. The officers involved were not injured.

Attorney General Jackley said DCI is working with local and state law enforcement on the investigation. Attorney General Jackley said the Huron Police Department and the Beadle County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating in the investigation.

The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all video cameras from the area.  

After the investigation is completed, the DCI will issue a case report and shooting summary.

