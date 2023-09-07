09/07/23-APPLICATIONS FOR 2024 LĀNAʻI AXIS DEER SEASON TO OPEN SOON
September 07, 2023
APPLICATIONS FOR 2024 LĀNAʻI AXIS DEER SEASON TO OPEN SOON
(LĀNAʻI CITY)-Applications for the 2024 Lānaʻi axis deer hunting season will be available this month, beginning Monday, September 18, 2023.
The Lānaʻi axis deer season will consist of four hunts: an archery hunt, a youth hunt, a muzzleloader hunt, and a general rifle hunt.
Applications can be made at gohunthawaii.ehawaii.gov by clicking on “Apply for Hunts.”
For additional hunt details please go to the following link:
https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2023/08/2024-Axis-Deer-Hunt-Announcement-1.pdf
For more hunting information:
https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/
Or call:
O‘ahu: 1-808-587-0166 Maui: 1-808-984-8100
Hawai‘i: 1-808-974-4221 (Hilo) Molokaʻi: 1-808-553-1745
Kaua‘i: 1-808-274-3433 Lānaʻi: 1-808-565-7916
