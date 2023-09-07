Submit Release
09/07/23-APPLICATIONS FOR 2024 LĀNAʻI AXIS DEER SEASON TO OPEN SOON

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 07, 2023

APPLICATIONS FOR 2024 LĀNAʻI AXIS DEER SEASON TO OPEN SOON

(LĀNAʻI CITY)-Applications for the 2024 Lānaʻi axis deer hunting season will be available this month, beginning Monday, September 18, 2023.

The Lānaʻi axis deer season will consist of four hunts: an archery hunt, a youth hunt, a muzzleloader hunt, and a general rifle hunt.

Applications can be made at gohunthawaii.ehawaii.gov by clicking on “Apply for Hunts.”

For additional hunt details please go to the following link:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2023/08/2024-Axis-Deer-Hunt-Announcement-1.pdf

For more hunting information:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/

Or call:

O‘ahu: 1-808-587-0166                               Maui: 1-808-984-8100

Hawai‘i: 1-808-974-4221 (Hilo)                  Molokaʻi: 1-808-553-1745

Kaua‘i: 1-808-274-3433                              Lānaʻi: 1-808-565-7916

# # #

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter
Communications Specialist
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
[email protected]
808-587-0396 (Communications Office)

