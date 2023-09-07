ICYMI: Governor Shapiro’s New Office of Outdoor Recreation Praised As ‘Government Done Right’

“[…] similar to other Shapiro administration strategies that show a keen understanding of how government works, and how to make it work better”

Harrisburg, PA – Less than a week after Governor Josh Shapiro’s announcement, the newly formed Office of Outdoor Recreation is receiving praise as “government done right” – building on the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to making state government more accessible and effective for all Pennsylvanians.

The bipartisan budget Governor Shapiro signed into law invests $112 million to improve state parks and forests, spur economic growth in the outdoor recreation industry, and make Pennsylvania the largest state to open an Office of Outdoor Recreation.

This newly formed office will be focused on growing the state’s outdoor sector, which adds $14 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and accounts for 152,000 jobs. The Office will coordinate efforts with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the departments of Community and Economic Development and Health, PennDOT, and others, to create a cohesive strategy for the growth and expansion of the outdoor sector.

See what Pennsylvanians are reading about the Shapiro Administration’s Office of Outdoor Recreation:

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # #