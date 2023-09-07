Arrests Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1400 Block of A Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in the 1400 block of A Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:38 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects demanded the victim’s property. In fear, the victim complied and handed over their property. The suspects fled the scene and were apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Fairmount Heights, MD, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, and a 13- year-old juvenile male of Fairmount Heights, MD were arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

###