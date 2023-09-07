Arrest made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two of Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in the 1400 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:33 pm, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 38-year-old Durrell Smith, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

###