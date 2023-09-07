Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,183 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,306 in the last 365 days.

Arrest made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two of Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in the 1400 block of H Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 12:33 pm, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

 

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 38-year-old Durrell Smith, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of H Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more