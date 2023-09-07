DLNR News Release-Applications For 2024 Lānaʻi Axis Deer Season To Open Soon, Sept. 7, 2023
DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
DAWN N.S. CHANG
CHAIR
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 07, 2023
APPLICATIONS FOR 2024 LĀNAʻI AXIS DEER SEASON TO OPEN SOON
(LĀNAʻI CITY)-Applications for the 2024 Lānaʻi axis deer hunting season will be available this month, beginning Monday, September 18, 2023.
The Lānaʻi axis deer season will consist of four hunts: an archery hunt, a youth hunt, a muzzleloader hunt, and a general rifle hunt.
Applications can be made at gohunthawaii.ehawaii.gov by clicking on “Apply for Hunts.”
For additional hunt details please go to the following link:
https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2023/08/2024-Axis-Deer-Hunt-Announcement-1.pdf
For more hunting information:
https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/
Or call:
O‘ahu: 1-808-587-0166 Maui: 1-808-984-8100
Hawai‘i: 1-808-974-4221 (Hilo) Molokaʻi: 1-808-553-1745
Kaua‘i: 1-808-274-3433 Lānaʻi: 1-808-565-7916
# # #
Media Contact:
AJ McWhorter
Communications Specialist
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
[email protected]
808-587-0396 (Communications Office)