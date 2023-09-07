Elevators and Escalators Market to Hike at a Notable Growth of US$ 13.3 billion by 2026 | TMR
The growing need of aging population is a key factor that will propel the global elevators and escalator market to a large extent in the coming years.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global “𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” and offers an in-depth analysis based on geographic region, country, company, type and application. At the forefront of the market are prominent players like [Kleemann, Schindler, Fuji Elevators, Hyundai Elevator, ORONA] who are actively adopting various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry. The report provides key insights to stakeholders and market participants around the world to enhance their competitive edge and serve as a valuable resource for their business needs.
According to Transparency Market Research, the global elevators and escalators market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 133,800 Mn by the end of 2026 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
• Analyse, describe, and forecast the Elevators and Escalators product market based on product types, applications, manufacturers, and geographical regions.
• Provide an analysis of the investment climate in the market.
• Offer strategies for companies to manage the impact of COVID-19.
• Conduct a market dynamic analysis, including identifying market driving factors and market development constraints.
• Provide market entry strategy analysis for new players or those ready to enter the market, including defining market segments, conducting customer analysis, determining distribution models, developing product messaging and positioning, and analysing pricing strategies.
• Stay updated on global market trends and analyse the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on major regions worldwide.
• Analyse market opportunities for stakeholders and provide market leaders with insights into the competitive landscape.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:
Drivers-
The market will grow as a result of rising infrastructure spending in developing nations. The UNCTAD Trade and Development report also examines infrastructure projects in over 40 developing countries. As a result, it is projected that the market will be fueled by the expanding government initiatives from various rising nations to boost their economies, which are likely to lead to the construction of bridges, dams, and new roads, schools, ports, and airports. India, for instance, anticipates investing US$ 1.4 trillion in infrastructure over the next five years. Machines are required to lift big objects in industries like oil and gas, petrochemicals, manufacturing, energy and power, and automotive. As a result, these industries have a strong demand for elevators.
Challenges:
The increasing concerns about elevator and escalator accidents are anticipated to impact the sector. Many accidents involving maintenance and repair personnel getting entangled in the moving sections of elevators and escalators occur. However, it is anticipated that as workplace safety, security measures, and training become more strict, the incidences during repair and maintenance activities would decline.
Regional Trends:
The North America elevators and escalators market is expected to register a major market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly due to the presence of a well-developed industrial sector and the early adoption of new technologies. A solid economic base and an expanding population sparked market expansion in the US. The IoT and industrial sectors growth drives up demand for elevators. Besides, the Asia Pacific region had a substantial share in the market. Simple access to raw resources, affordable labor, and a strict regulatory environment drives the Indian market. As a result of increased government spending and efforts, the construction industry is growing. Indias growing urbanization and development of smart cities fuel industry demand.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Otis Elevator Company, Kone Corporation, Schindler Group, Thyssenkrupp AG, Fujitec, Hitachi, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Elevators and Building Systems Corporation, Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd., SJEC Corporation, Shanghai Mechanical, Canny Elevator and Kleeman Hellas SA.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-
By Service Type
• Maintenance & Repair
• Refurbishing
• New Equipment
By Application
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Japan
• APEJ
• MEA
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝
• What will the Elevators and Escalators market growth rate during the forecast period?
• Which are the key factors driving the Elevators and Escalators market?
• What was the size of the Elevators and Escalators market by 2027?
• Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Elevators and Escalators market?
• What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Elevators and Escalators market?
• What are the Elevators and Escalators market opportunities in the global Elevators and Escalators Industry?
