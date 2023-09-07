Submit Release
Rumble Announces Participation in Upcoming New York Investor Conferences

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 11 – September 13, 2023, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.
  • Lake Street 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference –  September 14, 2023, at The Yale Club, New York, NY.

Rumble’s management, including  its Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski, will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting with Rumble’s management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright or Lake Street representative, you may also email your request to investors@rumble.com.

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform and cloud services provider that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine
MZ Group, MZ North America
203-741-8811
investors@rumble.com

Source: Rumble Inc.


