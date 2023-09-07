Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,302 in the last 365 days.

Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023.

Net sales for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023 (13 weeks) decreased 11.6% to $194.4 million from $220.0 million in the second quarter ended July 30, 2022 (13 weeks). Net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $8.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Total net sales for the six months (26 weeks) ended July 29, 2023 decreased 14.4% to $377.3 million from $440.7 million reported for the six months (26 weeks) ended July 30, 2022. Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $26.9 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first six months of fiscal 2022 of $2.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

At July 29, 2023, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $140.0 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $166.2 million at July 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by capital expenditures.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “While our North American business remains under pressure, second quarter sales trends improved month-to-month and our year-over-year top-line performance was meaningfully better compared with the first quarter. With continued headwinds facing consumer discretionary spending combined with a heightened promotional marketplace, we are pleased with the progress we’ve made positioning our business for the second half of 2023. The back-to-school season, which is historically a good indicator for holiday demand, is continuing to show improvement from the last few quarters. Despite the challenges year-to-date, we are confident that the global consumer centric operating model we have built and refined over the past four decades will continue to deliver great long-term value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter To-Date
Total third quarter-to-date sales for the 37 days ending September 4, 2023 decreased 7.7%, compared with the same 37-day time period in the prior year ended September 5, 2022. Total comparable sales for the 37-day period ending September 4, 2023 were down 8.6% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Outlook
The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending October 28, 2023. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $211 to $216 million. Consolidated operating margins are expected to between negative 1.5% and negative 2.5% resulting in a loss per diluted share of approximately $0.15 to $0.25.  

The Company currently intends to open approximately 19 new stores in fiscal 2023, including up to 5 stores in North America, 10 stores in Europe and 4 stores in Australia.

Conference call Information
To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (registration link). Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of August 26, 2023, we operated 761 stores, including 609 in the United States, 49 in Canada, 81 in Europe and 22 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

 
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
     
    Three Months Ended
    July 29, 2023   % of Sales   July 30, 2022
 		  % of Sales
Net sales   $ 194,438     100.0 %   $ 219,993     100.0 %
Cost of goods sold     132,760     68.3 %     144,929     65.9 %
Gross profit     61,678     31.7 %     75,064     34.1 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses     72,171     37.1 %     70,109     31.8 %
Operating (loss) profit     (10,493 )   -5.4 %     4,955     2.3 %
Interest income, net     775     0.4 %     358     0.1 %
Other income, net     423     0.2 %     233     0.1 %
(Loss) earnings before income taxes     (9,295 )   -4.8 %     5,546     2.5 %
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes     (786 )   -0.4 %     2,479     1.1 %
Net (loss) income   $ (8,509 )   -4.4 %   $ 3,067     1.4 %
Basic (loss) earnings per share   $ (0.44 )       $ 0.16      
Diluted (loss) earnings per share   $ (0.44 )       $ 0.16      
Weighted average shares used in computation of (loss) earnings per share:                
Basic     19,311           19,084      
Diluted     19,311           19,262      
                       
    Six Months Ended
    July 29, 2023   % of Sales   July 30, 2022
 		  % of Sales
Net sales   $ 377,325     100.0 %   $ 440,679     100.0 %
Cost of goods sold     266,290     70.6 %     293,242     66.5 %
Gross profit     111,035     29.4 %     147,437     33.5 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses     142,881     37.8 %     141,985     32.3 %
Operating (loss) profit     (31,846 )   -8.4 %     5,452     1.2 %
Interest income, net     1,632     0.4 %     850     0.2 %
Other (expense) income, net     (118 )   0.0 %     405     0.1 %
(Loss) earnings before income taxes     (30,332 )   -8.0 %     6,707     1.5 %
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes     (3,441 )   -0.9 %     4,037     0.9 %
Net (loss) income   $ (26,891 )   -7.1 %   $ 2,670     0.6 %
                       
Basic (loss) earnings per share   $ (1.40 )       $ 0.14      
Diluted (loss) earnings per share   $ (1.40 )       $ 0.14      
Weighted average shares used in computation of (loss) earnings per share:                      
Basic     19,254           19,308      
Diluted     19,254           19,592      
                       


 
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
             
    July 29, 2023   January 28, 2023   July 30, 2022
    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 57,854     $ 81,503     $ 59,144  
Marketable securities     82,128       91,986       107,036  
Receivables     23,910       20,613       24,201  
Inventories     156,654       134,824       151,071  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     14,523       11,252       14,053  
Total current assets     335,069       340,178       355,505  
Fixed assets, net     94,193       93,746       91,196  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     221,538       222,240       228,243  
Goodwill     56,889       56,566       54,017  
Intangible assets, net     14,409       14,443       13,679  
Deferred tax assets, net     12,161       8,205       6,546  
Other long-term assets     11,575       12,525       11,425  
Total long-term assets     410,765       407,725       405,106  
Total assets   $ 745,834     $ 747,903     $ 760,611  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities            
Trade accounts payable   $ 69,773     $ 40,379     $ 72,915  
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes     14,608       16,321       16,970  
Operating lease liabilities     66,087       65,460       67,411  
Other liabilities     19,312       23,649       23,951  
Total current liabilities     169,780       145,809       181,247  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     184,439       188,835       196,073  
Other long-term liabilities      6,191       5,931       4,995  
Total long-term liabilities     190,630       194,766       201,068  
Total liabilities     360,410       340,575       382,315  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding                  
Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,809 shares issued and outstanding at July 29, 2023, 19,489 shares issued and outstanding at January 28, 2023, and 19,474 shares issued and outstanding at July 30, 2023     192,169       188,418       184,619  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (18,557 )     (19,793 )     (26,662 )
Retained earnings     211,812       238,703       220,339  
Total shareholders’ equity     385,424       407,328       378,296  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 745,834     $ 747,903     $ 760,611  
                         


 
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
    Six Months Ended
    July 29, 2023   July 30, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net (loss) income   $ (26,891 )   $ 2,670  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation, amortization and accretion     10,881       10,598  
Noncash lease expense     34,380       33,040  
Deferred taxes     (4,060 )     3,035  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,476       3,513  
Impairment of long-lived assets     338       65  
Other     84       (115 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Receivables     (1,113 )     (5,496 )
Inventories     (21,721 )     (24,671 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (3,807 )     (3,946 )
Trade accounts payable     30,150       17,084  
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes     (1,676 )     (13,958 )
Income taxes payable     (1,044 )     (4,128 )
Operating lease liabilities     (38,783 )     (37,239 )
Other liabilities     (4,480 )     (4,611 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (24,266 )     (24,159 )
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Additions to fixed assets     (11,879 )     (10,253 )
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments     (1,850 )     (1,914 )
Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments     12,284       67,890  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (1,445 )     55,723  
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities     25,682       19,844  
Payments on revolving credit facilities     (25,682 )     (19,844 )
Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards     460       781  
Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards     (185 )     (499 )
Common stock repurchased           (87,860 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     275       (87,578 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     179       (2,367 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (25,257 )     (58,381 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     88,453       124,052  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $ 63,196     $ 65,671  
Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:        
Cash paid during the period for income taxes   $ 1,520     $ 5,027  
Accrual for purchases of fixed assets     1,784       2,466  
         

Company Contact:
Darin White
Director of Finance &
Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200


You just read:

Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more