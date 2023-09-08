"Love in the Courtroom: Brides & Butterflies Unite to Sentence a Murderer"
"Love in the Courtroom: Brides & Butterflies Unite to Sentence a Murderer"
Surviving families, bound together by tragedies, stand as a united front in the courtroom, supporting one another with unwavering determination to create change and forge a brighter future.”NEW YORK , NY, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- **FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**
— Josie Ashton, Creator of the Brides March
The Brides March Committee Stands in Solidarity with the Family of Ramona Elizabeth Rodriguez, Victim of Intimate Partner Violence
New York, NY - September 8th, 2023 - The Brides March Committee, a movement dedicated to raising awareness about the devastating impact of intimate partner violence, is joining forces with the family of Ramona Elizabeth Rodriguez.
Elizabeth tragically lost her life on April 23, 2021, at the hands of her husband, German Reynosa, leaving behind two adult daughters and two grandchildren. In support of her family and to shed light on the issue of intimate partner violence, the Brides March Committee invites the media to attend the upcoming sentencing hearing on Friday, September 8th, 2023, at 10:00AM, Court Case#IND-00983-21-001.
The hearing will take place at the New York Supreme Criminal Court, located at 100 Centre Street, 13th Floor, Courtroom #32, Manhattan, New York.
The Brides March, founded in remembrance of Gladys Ricart, who was killed by her abusive partner on her wedding day in 1999, has been actively working to raise awareness and provide support to communities affected by intimate partner violence for 23 years.
Through events like the Brides March in Washington Heights, NY; the College Brides Walk in Miami, FL; and advocacy efforts for families impacted by intimate partner violence, the Brides March has been tirelessly combatting this societal issue.
Now, the Brides March movement stands in solidarity with the Family of Ramona Elizabeth, alongside the Gladys Ricart family. In response to Elizabeth's tragic murder, her family has established the non-profit organization, Long Live Our Butterfly, Inc. Their mission is to amplify Domestic Violence Awareness through Violence Reduction Initiatives, focusing on Education and Resources.
Long Live Our Butterfly, Inc. addresses critical aspects such as Culture, Mental Health, Abuse Cycle, and healing, with a special focus on vulnerable groups like undocumented immigrants. As part of their Call to Action for the upcoming sentencing hearing, please visit @long.live.our.butterfly for more information.
Both the Brides March and Long Live Our Butterfly, Inc. actively advocate for a culturally sensitive approach within the judicial system when working with survivors. They emphasize the importance of appropriate prison sentences for individuals who commit heinous crimes, demonstrate premeditation, and attempt to evade law enforcement and prosecution by fleeing to another state.
For further details on the family's press conference, which will take place at the courthouse immediately following the sentencing hearing, please contact Josie Ashton at 754-801-3868.
###
About the Brides March Committee: Bridesmarch.com
The Brides March Committee is a movement dedicated to raising awareness about the devastating impact of intimate partner violence on families and communities. Founded in remembrance of Gladys Ricart, the Brides March actively provides education and support to communities across the United States and multiple countries, working tirelessly to combat this deadly societal issue.
About Long Live Our Butterfly, Inc.:
Linktr.ee/longliveourbutterfly
Long Live Our Butterfly, Inc. is a non-profit organization established by the family of Ramona Elizabeth Rodriguez. Their mission is to amplify Domestic Violence Awareness through Violence Reduction Initiatives, focusing on Education and Resources. They address critical aspects such as Culture, Mental Health, Abuse Cycle, and healing, with a special focus on vulnerable groups like undocumented immigrants.
Myhosi Ashton
Myhosi Josie Ashton
+1 754-801-3868
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other