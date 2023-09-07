Nuttipetz Launches First USA-Made "Phygital" Toy Collection on a Mission to Spread Joy and Help Children
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuttipetz International Inc, the innovative Phygital Toy Company, is excited to announce the first USA-made plushie collection of unique NFC-enabled "Phygital Plush Toys" on a mission to spread joy and make a difference in the lives of children. The toys combine physical plush toys with digital collectibles (Block Token/NFTs) and are set to launch in September 2023.
Unlike any other toy company, Nuttipetz offers its customers a choice between a traditional "Old School" toy experience or embracing the digital age using NFC-enabled toys. Regardless of choice, every Nuttipetz comes with an authenticated birth certificate that's time-stamped for authentication and a "born on" date, personalized by naming their new Nuttipetz bestie.
Through the use of NFC (Near Field Communication) chips embedded in the toys, Nuttipetz takes interactivity to a whole new level. While many companies use QR codes for scanning, Nuttipetz provides exclusive discounts, deals, and unique experiences by scanning NFC-enabled toys. From coupons and movie tickets to theme park discounts, Nuttipetz keeps engaging in giving, and you never know what surprises and goodies are in store on the Nutti-Nation portal. Our advice... scan often :)
Nuttipetz also introduced Block Tokens (Digital Companion NFTs), providing customers with a digital wallet to store their NFT collectibles securely. The onboarding process is designed to be user-friendly, ensuring even the less tech-savvy can easily join the Nuttipetz digital community.
"We are ecstatic to introduce Nuttipetz as the first USA-made collectible 'Phygital Plush toys'," says Paul Moran, CEO of Nuttipetz International Inc. "Our mission is not only to create adorable companions but also to demystify the blockchain collectible process. Offering a fully authenticated experience with a physical toy, birth certificate, and collectible Block Token gives collectors peace of mind and true "No Counterfeits allowed" ownership over their collection for the first time in history."
In line with its commitment to innovation, Nuttipetz has partnered with various businesses to provide collectors with ongoing benefits. Through unlimited post-registration NFC scans, collectors can access the exclusive "Nutti Nation" portal, where they can stay updated on all things Nutti and enjoy valuable coupons, partner discounts for restaurants, hotels, theme parks, and more. Nuttipetz isn't just about owning highly prized collectibles; it's about being part of a vibrant community that spreads joy and positivity, and it is being spearheaded by their adorable motivational mascot and Nuttipetz OG star … Frohog.
Nuttipetz is excited to announce the release of limited NFT collections available on the one2all. NFT marketplace. (https://nuttipetz.one2all.io). These NFTs allow collectors to enhance their Nuttipetz experience by owning unique digital collectibles aligned with their plushies, just like yesteryear's baseball card/other card collectors.
At its core, Nuttipetz believes in giving back. Every Nuttipetz product sold contributes to helping children in various ways, from supporting foster children to aiding autistic individuals on their life journeys. The Nuttipetz mantra, "It's OK2B a Little Nutti," encourages authenticity, kindness, and the celebration of individuality. "We are the anti-bullying /anti-anxiety Plushies," says CEO Moran, "it is absolutely fine to celebrate your difference. Stand tall, be proud and believe. in yourself, you can do this."
A very limited soft launch of Nuttipetz is scheduled for early September, with only 1,000 of each Nuttipetz available for pre-order. Don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of history and a source of boundless joy.
For more information about Nuttipetz, their mission, and their innovative approach to Phygital toys, please visit their website at nuttipetz.com or contact them at hinuttipetz@gmail.com
About Nuttipetz:
Nuttipetz is a revolutionary Phygital Toy Company blending physical plush toys with cutting-edge technology. With NFC-enabled toys, Authenticated/Personalized Birth Certificates, Blockchain Registration, and Digital Companion NFTs, Nuttipetz is changing the face of the toy industry. By spreading joy, supporting children, and embracing uniqueness, Nuttipetz aims to positively impact the lives of children and adults and be the new Plush Babies of the WEB3 generation.
Anna Reed
About Nuttipetz:
Nuttipetz is a revolutionary Phygital Toy Company blending physical plush toys with cutting-edge technology. With NFC-enabled toys, Authenticated/Personalized Birth Certificates, Blockchain Registration, and Digital Companion NFTs, Nuttipetz is changing the face of the toy industry. By spreading joy, supporting children, and embracing uniqueness, Nuttipetz aims to positively impact the lives of children and adults and be the new Plush Babies of the WEB3 generation.
Nuttipetz International Inc.
+1 310-876-2203
email us here