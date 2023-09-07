Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for all ocean-side and Pamlico River sites, advisory issued at sound-side site in Dare County

State officials today lifted the precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Tropical Storm Idalia more waters, but a few areas remain under advisory. Also, an advisory was issued at a sound-side site in Dare County.

The precautionary advisory is lifted for all ocean-side swimming sites in Brunswick and Dare Counties and for estuarine river sites in Pamlico County. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards. However, the precautionary advisory against swimming remains in effect for the following:

Neuse River in Pamlico and Craven counties

Additionally, two swimming sites in Carteret County and Dare counties remain under advisories that were issued prior to the storm, and a new advisory was issued for one additional site in Dare County:

A swimming advisory issued on Aug. 22 at the public access to Bogue Sound at 16th Street in Morehead City;

A swimming advisory issued on July 9 at Jockey’s Ridge sound-side access; and

A swimming advisory was issued today at Sandy Bay sound-side access in Frisco, part of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Recreational water quality officials continue to test these areas and will notify the public when water samples collected meet the state’s and EPA’s safe swimming standards.

The precautionary advisory was issued Aug. 31 after Tropical Storm Idalia passed the Carolina’s, because excessive rains and flooding can cause high levels of bacteria in the water that can make people sick. Floodwaters and storm water runoff can contain pollutants such as waste from septic systems, sewer line breaks, pet waste, wildlife, petroleum products and other chemicals.

Coastal recreational waters in North Carolina are generally clean. However, it is important to continue monitoring them and inform the public of any localized problems. The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program samples 215 sites in coastal waters of the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.