HireShield Expands Market Share in Texas with Instant Pre-Employment Background Solutions
HireShield's online platform allows employers to seamlessly request and receive background screening reports on potential hires with an instant turnaround time.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HireShield, a 5-star rated employment background check provider, is proud to announce its significant market share gain in Texas.
HireShield's online platform allows employers to seamlessly request and receive background screening reports on potential hires, eliminating the need for tedious paperwork and lengthy turnaround times. With instant background checks, businesses can quickly assess the suitability of potential candidates and expedite their hiring process. All HireShield background check solutions report results instantly.
By leveraging cloud technology, direct API connections with federal and state court records across all 50 states and FCRA required data encryption – HireShield has cemented it’s ranking as a leading provider of pre-employment screening services to small and medium-sized businesses nationwide.
The instant background check provider offers a range of instant background check solutions including national criminal background checks, social security verification, age verification, professional license search and other advanced search optionality. In addition to the extensive product line-up, HireShield has created 4 tiers of background checks that combine multiple searches for cost-effective and comprehensive background checks.
As the demand for instant and comprehensive background screening continues to grow, HireShield has positioned itself as the go-to solution for employers seeking to make well-informed hiring decisions. By constantly optimizing it’s API technology and paying special importance to requirements of the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), HireShield ensures the accuracy and completeness of its background screening reports.
One of the standout features of HireShield's services is its SSN verification capability, which provides employers with peace of mind by confirming the authenticity of social security numbers. This crucial step helps prevent identity fraud and ensures that businesses are hiring trustworthy individuals. Furthermore, HireShield's national criminal background check offers a comprehensive overview of an individual's criminal history across all jurisdictions in the United States, providing employers with valuable insights to make informed decisions.
With 10+ years in the business, HireShield leadership has gone a step-further and announced an attractive pricing structure for businesses that meet volume thresholds. Industries that commonly meet the criteria are staffing, hospitality, trucking, medical offices. By gaining market share in Texas, HireShield is reaffirming its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. With a rapidly growing client base and a proven track record of delivering accurate and reliable results, HireShield is poised to become the go-to provider in pre-employment background screening solutions.
Contact HireShield today for their volume pricing discount.
For more information about HireShield and its background screening services, please visit www.hireshield.com or
email: orders@hireshield.com
phone: (832) 303-3643
Kumayl Alikhan
HireShield
orders@hireshield.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn