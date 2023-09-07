Submit Release
Alchera X Partners with National Forest Foundation (NFF) in Their Commitment To Plant Thousands of Trees

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchera X, a global leader in AI SaaS specializing in wildfire detection and protection through FireScout, is pleased to announce that in a significant step toward ensuring the health of National Forests, the company has partnered with the National Forest Foundation (NFF). Alchera X aims to revolutionize wildfire prevention efforts as well as contribute to reforestation initiatives. The NFF uses a time-tested, science-based approach in close collaboration with the US Forest Service to restore National Forests, focusing on high priority regions across the country, including those affected by wildfire disturbances. Alchera X is making great strides at leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to help detect and protect people and property from wildfires. But even with the current global focus on wildfire mitigation, all wildfires cannot be stopped from igniting and spreading. Alchera X has joined forces with NFF with plans of planting thousands of trees.

As climate change continues to exacerbate the threat of wildfires, the need for advanced solutions has never been greater. Alchera X’s innovative platform FireScout combines state-of-the-art AI algorithms with weather data to detect wildfire outbreaks with unprecedented accuracy. This collaboration with the NFF is indicative of our shared missions towards creating healthy landscapes. One of the most impactful aspects of this partnership is the commitment to plant thousands of trees where they are needed most. These efforts not only help restore ecosystems, but also play a crucial role in mitigating the effects of climate change.

"Alchera X is proud to stand beside the National Forest Foundation in our shared mission to protect our natural landscapes and communities from the devastating impact of wildfires," said Michael Plaksin, VP of Sales and Marketing. “Through our innovative AI-driven technology, we aim to provide real-time insights to first responders, enabling them to respond proactively to wildfire threats. Additionally, our commitment to planting trees demonstrates our dedication to long-term environmental sustainability."

The National Forest Foundation is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "We are excited to partner with Alchera X in our collective efforts to restore and maintain healthy forests," said Caroline Chouinard, Reforestation Senior Associate of the National Forest Foundation. "Thanks to our amazing partners like Alchera X, we can make a significant impact in deforested areas by replanting on the most severe burn scars, helping forests recover, and enhancing resilience to future disturbances."

This partnership marks a crucial step forward in the restoration and preservation of natural landscapes. With the combined expertise of Alchera X and the National Forest Foundation, there is renewed hope for a more resilient and sustainable future.

About ALCHERA X

Founded in 2016, ALCHERA X is an artificial intelligence software as a service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and SMART VIEWING. FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.

Contact:
Michael Plaksin
(310) 503-9901
m.plaksin@alcherainc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1c036c4-00ef-4be1-81bb-4fd96182a550

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6d49a07-416e-41cb-9ec8-676134e708d6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f01c08e-6dab-46fb-967a-b80ae6710901


