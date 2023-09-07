Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $36 Million In Grants For Veterans

TEXAS, September 7 - September 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $36 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. Approved by TVC Commissioners in May, this grant funding will be awarded to 135 organizations across Texas and will serve more than 81,700 Texas veterans and their families.

"The State of Texas continues to support our brave veterans and ensure they receive the resources needed to thrive," said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Veterans Commission for providing veterans who have honorably served our nation with comprehensive support services and assistance through over $36 million in state grants. Texans are forever indebted to the service of our veterans, and we will always honor the sacrifices of these brave men and women and their families to our state and nation."

"We thank Governor Greg Abbott for his support in getting these needed funds to veteran support organizations across the state," said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. "This funding is unique to Texas, and we thank the legislature for creating this grant program in 2009."

This week, TVC will begin the tour highlighting grant-funded organizations starting in Houston. Fund presentations will continue through the first weeks of October in Tyler, Fort Worth, Dallas, Abilene, El Paso, Edinburg, San Marcos, and New Braunfels.

Grant-funded services and support includes:

Clinical counseling

Employment support

Financial assistance

Home modification

Homeless veteran support

Peer support services

Pro bono legal services

Referral services

Supportive services

Transportation programs and services

Veteran Treatment Courts

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

Texas veterans in need of assistance can find available local organizations at tvc.texas.gov/directory/directory-category/grants/