Governor Abbott Appoints Rassin to Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation Board of Directors

TEXAS, September 7 - September 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed David A. Rassin as a member of the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Corporation oversees the provision of affordable housing for low-income Texans.



David A. Rassin of Houston is the vice president, general counsel, secretary, and chief compliance officer for SAExploration, Inc. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and president of the Houston chapter of the Texas General Counsel Forum. Rassin received a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Calgary and a Juris Doctor from Tulane University School of Law.

