Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,292 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Chronic Wasting Disease Awareness Week is Sept. 11-18, 2023

CWD is caused by abnormal, misfolded proteins called prions. These CWD prions accumulate throughout an animal’s body, especially in nervous system tissues, leading to a variety of symptoms and eventually death. Prions are spread between animals through feces or body fluids like saliva, blood, or urine, either through direct contact, or indirectly through environmental contamination of soil, plants, or water.

Studies have shown that CWD prions can remain in the environment for 16 years or more, so other animals can contract CWD even after an infected animal is no longer present. In other states that have had CWD for much longer than Idaho, no efforts to date have eliminated the disease once it was established. However, there are management actions that can be taken to minimize the spread and conserve infected populations.

Outside of the CWD Management Zone, Fish and Game continues to monitor for CWD throughout the state, with the highest emphasis on areas that border neighboring states with more widespread CWD like Montana, Wyoming, and Utah.

“Our goals are early detection and management of spread, and we can’t accomplish those goals without help from hunters,” Roberts says.

You just read:

Idaho Chronic Wasting Disease Awareness Week is Sept. 11-18, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more