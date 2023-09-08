BizFest 2023, Expo for Entrepreneurs

Expo for Entrepreneurs

Presenting Jerry Ross, Keynote Speaker, Entrepreneurial Thought Leader

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the Central Florida small business community, entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Central Florida region are invited to SCORE Orlando’s BIZFEST 2023 Expo on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the National Entrepreneur Center in Fashion Square Mall. This year’s expo features keynote speaker, Jerry Ross. Jerry is a life-long entrepreneur, thought leader for small business acceleration and economic development, and retired president of the National Entrepreneur Center, Orlando, Florida. He currently travels internationally as an entrepreneurial keynote speaker. For a $20.00 admission fee, entrepreneurs can participate in a full day of exciting events including networking, free headshots, business counseling, and panel discussions. Successful guest speakers and panel members will share their expertise and experience in the areas of customer service, digital marketing, business funding, and BizLink Orange resources. The day will end with a networking cocktail reception featuring hot hors d’oeuvres.

SCORE Orlando provides mentors to Central Florida’s small businesses and has a team of seasoned professionals available at no cost to help your small business start and grow. BizFest provides the community an educational and networking opportunity.

“We have helped thousands of small businesses in Central Florida with free mentoring services, and this expo is our way of encouraging the spirit of enterprise and entrepreneurship in our community, plus the opportunity to celebrate SCORE Orlando’s more than 50 years in Central Florida. BizFest has been a huge success with maximum attendance,” said Lois Perry, Chapter Chair. Seating is limited, so register today at score.tfaforms.net/17?EventID=a105a000009oDuB.

This event is made possible by SCORE Orlando; our generous lead sponsor, SouthState Bank; and co-sponsor, Karen K Photography.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs nationwide. SCORE is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, where more than 10,000 business experts volunteer as mentors in 200+ chapters, serving local communities with entrepreneur education.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, call 407/420-4844 for assistance. Visit SCORE at www.orlando.score.org