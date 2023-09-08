San Diego Patch Company sets up MauiStrong.help site to raise money for the fire victims on Maui
As a long time visitor of Maui with friends on all islands, I felt in my heart that I had to set up a powerful and creative fundraising site to help the residents of Maui. www.MauiStrong.help”EL CAJON, CA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Emblem Company, a 35-year-old custom manufacturer of Patches / Emblems / Wristbands, is stepping up in a big way to help raise money for the fire victims on Maui. The company has ties and friends on the Hawaiian Islands and wanted to do something to help as much as possible. “My heart hurts for all those on Maui who lost their lives, homes, and businesses and I had to do something to raise desperately needed funds for the residents,” said Rich S (aka Dr. Patch) at the helm of Pacific Emblem Company.
“My goal was to set up a special site (www.MauiStrong.help) where people can donate and in doing so, get high-quality Patches, Wristbands, and/or decals in return for their in-kind donations. We created a very special and carefully thought-out design featuring the Hono Hawaiian Sea Turtle (symbolizing wisdom and good luck) and a Whale Tail (symbolizing strength, spirit, and determination) on a gentle Teal colored background. We are proud of our design.” says Dr. Patch.
The company’s goal is to raise upwards of $50,000+ and donate to the Hawaii Community Foundation (referred to as the Maui Strong Fund), which was approved. And 100% of the money raised (after the cost of goods, employees, shipping which is FREE, etc.) will be donated. The goal is for Dr. Patch to fly over to Maui and hand-deliver a check for that amount and more. Sharing and supporting this initiative will make it happen! Aloha i nā mea a pau
