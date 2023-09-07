Việt Nam seeks World Bank's support in logistics, energy transition, innovation: PM

VIETNAM, September 7 -

JAKARTA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday received World Bank (WB) President Ajay Banga in Jakarta on the side-line of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Indonesia.

At the meeting, the Vietnamese PM congratulated Ajay Banga on being selected as WB President for the term 2023-2028 and expressed his belief that under the leadership of Banga, the WB will continue to develop strongly and complete its missions successfully.

Chính highly appreciated the WB's companionship and support for Việt Nam in socio-economic development, especially in poverty reduction, gender equality, development in remote areas, and agriculture.

He affirmed that the Government of Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to continue to receive active and effective support from the WB.

Regarding the direction of cooperation in the coming time, PM Chính suggested that the WB continue to accompany Việt Nam in the development process, especially giving priority to supporting Việt Nam in capital and experience in four areas - logistics infrastructure and capacity; energy transition, green energy/renewable energy development; subsidence, landslides, inundation control and agricultural development in Mekong Delta region; and innovation and digital transformation.

The WB President appreciated and agreed with the strategic orientations proposed by PM Chính.

He said the proposed areas are the priority areas to create qualitative changes in Việt Nam's development in the next decade.

The WB is ready to support Việt Nam in implementing major projects to realise the country's goals, he said. — VNS