HERZOG WINE CELLARS TO ADD MOMENTUS SPARKLING ROSÉ OF PINOT NOIR TO ITS LINEAGE LINE OF RETAIL WINES

The popular Momentus sparkling wine from Herzog Wine Cellars is adding a Rosé of Pinot Noir that will be added early in Q1 of 2024.

Oxnard, CA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herzog Wine Cellars' foray into bubbly wine continues to expand with the latest addition to its Lineage Line. Lineage was created as a more sophisticated supermarket offering, one that celebrates the 200+ year winemaking journey of the Herzog family—the oldest winemaking family in the United States. With recent reports that bubbly consumption has grown by over 25% in the US, and that consumers are looking to spend over $20 on a good bottle of sparkling that can be enjoyed anytime—not just on special occasions—the time was right for the family to add a new bottle of bubbles to their quickly-expanding sparkling selections.

Lineage Momentus was the first sparkling made by Herzog and consists of Chardonnay grapes. At $25 it has been a massive success for the company, one that has allowed the company to expand into even higher end sparkling wines. But the time has come to add a rosé to the original Momentus. This will be a sparkling Rosé of Pinot Noir and will add a bit of fruit to the palate. The pricepoint will be in line with the original Momentus and it will be crafted to enjoy for almost any occasion.

Lineage Momentus Rosé will launch in Q1 of 2024 and will be available in retailers and at herzogwine.com

ABOUT HERZOG WINE CELLARS

California-based Herzog Wine Cellars is a division of Royal Wine Corporation, a family-owned company and one of the largest producers of kosher wines in North America. Specializing in sustainable viniculture, Herzog offers more than 25 grape varieties in its award-winning wines, including brands like Baron Herzog and Jeunesse. The craftsmanship of Herzog wines is attributed to a 150-year legacy of wine making, passed down for nine generations from Czechoslovakia to the United States and now led by Director of Winemaking and Operations, David Galzignato. To learn more about Herzog, connect on social media or visit herzogwine.com

David Whittemore Herzog Wine Cellars 8059831560 dwhittemore@herzogwinecellars.com