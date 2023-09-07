ODAIA Named Sample Vendor in the GartnerⓇ Hype Cycle™ for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2023

TORONTO , Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODAIA , developers of MAPTUAL , an AI-powered commercial insights SaaS platform for pharmaceutical companies, today announced that it has been listed as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2023 in the Sales Performance Management in LS category. Addressing the need for modern technology tools tailored for the pharmaceutical sales process, ODAIA’s automation and predictive analytics capabilities empower pharma sales representatives to make robust, data-driven decisions thanks to near-real-time visualizations and insights.



ODAIA’s MAPTUAL Field platform provides near-real-time dynamic segmentation and targeting to empower life science companies to communicate with their most important customers, based on the latest data. The platform streamlines and automates the prospecting, qualifying and engagement of healthcare providers. Harnessing the power of AI, MAPTUAL Field offers digestible, actionable insights - both historic and predictive - to pharmaceutical sales representatives, enabling reps to improve their pre-call planning and spend more time seeing customers rather than analyzing data. Deployed across leading pharma companies, MAPTUAL Field allows sales reps to save 70-minutes on pre-call planning per representative per day.

“Our MAPTUAL product helps pharma sales reps have conversations with HCP customers that are most likely to have patients eligible for a brand. We at ODAIA can help get life changing therapies in the hands of patients that need them. We think that being named in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Sciences Commercial Operations further increases our visibility in the industry to help us further improve patient health outcomes.” said Eric Trépanier, Chief Commercial Officer at ODAIA. “We thank the Gartner team for seeing the value in our technology and including ODAIA in this significant report.”

With MAPTUAL Field, sales representatives have access to all available HCP data at any time through simple data visualizations that equip representatives with the AI-driven doctor-specific insights they need within minutes. MAPTUAL Field serves as a one-stop shop for customer data, helping representatives plan impactful interactions with less effort, allowing them to spend more time in face-to-face meetings with customers.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2023, By Animesh Gandhi, Published 20 July 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT ODAIA: ODAIA is the leading provider of automated commercial predictive insights trusted by global life science organizations. ODAIA leverages proprietary data-driven and AI-powered methods to identify distinct population subsets and their healthcare providers in the most efficient way possible. With ODAIA's quick-to-deploy software-as-a-service platform that is scalable across a range of therapeutic areas, MAPTUAL, pharma sales reps can more efficiently engage with HCP customers and sales managers can more effectively coach their teams. To learn more about ODAIA, visit www.odaia.ai or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact

odaia@fischtankpr.com

FischTank PR



