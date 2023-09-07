Submit Release
Theratechnologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

MONTREAL, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held virtually and in person on September 11-13, 2023, in New York City at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Once the presentation becomes available on demand, registered attendees can submit their questions for the Company. Theratechnologies will also be available for 1x1 investor meetings, in-person and virtually on Monday September 11. Further information on the conference can be found here.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com , on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and Twitter.

