Commissioner Latourette Statement on the Passing of New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph L. Fiordaliso

TRENTON –– “I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of my friend and partner in climate policy, Joseph Fiordaliso. Joe was a kind and thoughtful man, who will be sorely missed. His career-long commitment to public service has improved the quality of life for many across the Garden State. Armed with equal parts humor and heart, Joe could light up a room and lift a spirit in seconds. In policymaking, he was always guided by the simple principle we all say we live by: make our state and planet safer, more secure, and productive for our children and grandchildren. Along with our DEP and BPU colleagues, we will see through the critical work of reducing and responding to climate change -- for your grandchildren and for all of our children. We owe it to them, and we will not let you down.”

