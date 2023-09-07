The overall anorexia nervosa market is expected to boost due to rising prevalence cases over the globe and thus the surge in treatment options. Along with the expected launch of emerging therapy, the anorexia nervosa treatment market can boost during the forecasted period (2023–2032).

New York, USA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anorexia Nervosa Market to Propel by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - Amgen, COMPASS Pathways, Homeostasis, Benuvia, Artelo Biosciences, RaQualia, Receptor Life Sciences, Pfizer

The overall anorexia nervosa market is expected to boost due to rising prevalence cases over the globe and thus the surge in treatment options. Along with the expected launch of emerging therapy, the anorexia nervosa treatment market can boost during the forecasted period (2023–2032).

DelveInsight’s Anorexia Nervosa Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, anorexia nervosa emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Anorexia Nervosa Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the anorexia nervosa market size was found to be ~USD 63 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per the DelveInsight estimates, in 2021, there were approximately 1.6 million prevalent cases of anorexia nervosa in the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

prevalent cases of anorexia nervosa in the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period. Globally, leading anorexia nervosa companies such as Amgen, COMPASS Pathways, Homeostasis Therapeutics, LLC, Benuvia Therapeutics, Artelo Biosciences, RaQualia Pharma, Receptor Life Sciences, Pfizer, and others are developing novel anorexia nervosa drugs that can be available in the anorexia nervosa market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel anorexia nervosa drugs that can be available in the anorexia nervosa market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for anorexia nervosa treatment include Psilocybin, Ketamine, Romosozumab, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major anorexia nervosa market share @ Anorexia Nervosa Market Report

Anorexia Nervosa Overview

Anorexia nervosa is a complex and potentially life-threatening eating disorder characterized by an intense fear of gaining weight, distorted body image, and severe self-imposed dietary restrictions. The causes of anorexia nervosa are multifaceted, combining genetic, environmental, psychological, and societal factors. Genetic predisposition might contribute to a vulnerability to developing the disorder, but environmental triggers such as societal pressure for thinness, cultural ideals, and family dynamics can play a significant role.

Symptoms of anorexia nervosa include a relentless pursuit of thinness, excessive exercise, an obsession with calorie counting, a refusal to maintain healthy body weight, and an intense preoccupation with body shape and size. People with anorexia often perceive themselves as overweight, even when they are underweight, which contributes to their restrictive eating behaviors.

Diagnosing anorexia nervosa involves a thorough assessment by a healthcare professional, usually a psychiatrist or psychologist. This assessment typically includes evaluating the individual’s eating habits, thoughts, and emotions related to food and body image. Physical examinations, blood tests, and assessments of vital signs may also be conducted to determine the severity of malnutrition and overall health.





Anorexia Nervosa Epidemiology Segmentation

The anorexia nervosa epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current anorexia nervosa patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The anorexia nervosa market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Anorexia Nervosa Prevalent Cases

Anorexia Nervosa Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Anorexia Nervosa Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving anorexia nervosa epidemiology trends @ Anorexia Nervosa Epidemiological Insights

Anorexia Nervosa Treatment Market

Anorexia nervosa treatment is a complex journey that requires a holistic approach to address its physical, emotional, and mental aspects. The restoration of weight and nutritional balance is typically the initial priority, involving close medical supervision to manage potential complications like electrolyte imbalances and heart issues. Collaborating with a skilled dietitian, individuals learn about proper nutrition, portion control, and meal planning, gradually rebuilding a healthy relationship with food.

However, the psychological dimensions of anorexia nervosa are equally crucial. Therapies like cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) help individuals challenge and reframe distorted thoughts about body image and self-worth. Psychodynamic therapy delves into underlying emotional conflicts, while mindfulness techniques cultivate self-awareness and emotional regulation. Group therapy can provide a sense of community and shared understanding, reducing feelings of isolation.

Family involvement is often pivotal, especially in cases of adolescent patients. Family-based therapy empowers families to create a supportive environment, emphasizing communication and understanding. Addressing the interpersonal dynamics that contribute to the disorder helps foster a healthier family dynamic that supports sustained recovery. Furthermore, psychiatric evaluation and treatment may be necessary to manage co-occurring conditions like depression, anxiety, or obsessive-compulsive tendencies. Medications can play a role in stabilizing mood and reducing anxiety, complementing the therapeutic process.

Long-term success in anorexia nervosa treatment hinges on continuous support. Recovery is a gradual process, and relapses may occur. Thus, establishing a robust aftercare plan, which includes regular check-ups, ongoing therapy, and support groups, is crucial to maintain progress and prevent setbacks. The ultimate goal of anorexia nervosa treatment is not only physical healing but also the restoration of mental and emotional well-being, empowering individuals to reclaim their lives and establish a balanced, healthy relationship with themselves and food.

To know more about anorexia nervosa treatment, visit @ Anorexia Nervosa Treatment Drugs

Key Anorexia Nervosa Therapies and Companies

Psilocybin: COMPASS Pathways

Ketamine: Homeostasis Therapeutics, LLC

Romosozumab: Amgen

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for anorexia nervosa @ Drugs for Anorexia Nervosa Treatment

Anorexia Nervosa Market Dynamics

The market dynamics surrounding anorexia nervosa, a serious and potentially life-threatening eating disorder, are complex and multifaceted. The healthcare industry dedicated to treating and addressing anorexia nervosa is influenced by a combination of medical, psychological, and societal factors. The demand for effective treatments, including therapy, nutritional counseling, and medical intervention, drives innovation and research in the field. Awareness campaigns and increasing mental health advocacy have contributed to a growing recognition of the disorder, potentially leading to higher rates of diagnosis and treatment-seeking. As most guidelines encourage using medication therapy in conjunction with psychotherapies, drug development companies can create unique treatment packages that incorporate both drugs and psychotherapies.

However, there are certain factors that will hamper th growth of the anorexia nervosa market. There is a scarcity of trainers or professionals to speak with patients and raise public awareness about anorexia nervosa. Inadequate and ambiguous data to accurately quantify anorexia nervosa cases. Moreover, the anorexia nervosa market is also challenged by stigma, and the need for ongoing patient support. The evolving understanding of the underlying neurobiological and genetic components further shapes the landscape, fostering collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and healthcare providers to develop targeted interventions. As anorexia nervosa market dynamics continue to shift, a holistic approach encompassing medical advances, public awareness, and comprehensive care models remains crucial in addressing the challenges posed by anorexia nervosa.

Anorexia Nervosa Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Anorexia Nervosa Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Anorexia Nervosa Market Size in 2021 USD 63 Million Key Anorexia Nervosa Companies Amgen, COMPASS Pathways, Homeostasis Therapeutics, LLC, Benuvia Therapeutics, Artelo Biosciences, RaQualia Pharma, Receptor Life Sciences, Pfizer, and others Key Anorexia Nervosa Therapies Psilocybin, Ketamine, Romosozumab, and others

Scope of the Anorexia Nervosa Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Anorexia Nervosa current marketed and emerging therapies

Anorexia Nervosa current marketed and emerging therapies Anorexia Nervosa Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Anorexia Nervosa Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Anorexia Nervosa Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Anorexia Nervosa Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about anorexia nervosa drugs in development @ Anorexia Nervosa Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Anorexia Nervosa Market Key Insights 2. Anorexia Nervosa Market Report Introduction 3. Anorexia Nervosa Market Overview at a Glance 4. Anorexia Nervosa Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Anorexia Nervosa Treatment and Management 7. Anorexia Nervosa Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Anorexia Nervosa Marketed Drugs 10. Anorexia Nervosa Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Anorexia Nervosa Market Analysis 12. Anorexia Nervosa Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Anorexia Epidemiology Forecast

Anorexia Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted anorexia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Anorexia Pipeline

Anorexia Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key anorexia companies including Amgen, COMPASS Pathways, Benuvia Therapeutics, Artelo Biosciences, RaQualia Pharma, Receptor Life Sciences, Pfizer, among others.

Cancer Anorexia Market

Cancer Anorexia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cancer anorexia companies, including Helsinn Healthcare, Artelo Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, among others.

Cancer Anorexia-Cachexia Syndrome Market

Cancer Anorexia-Cachexia Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cancer anorexia-cachexia syndrome companies, including Helsinn Healthcare, Artelo Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, among others.

Cancer Anorexia Epidemiology Forecast

Cancer Anorexia Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted cancer anorexia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Other Trending Reports

Digestive System Fistula Market | Dementia With Diabetes Market | Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Market | Pecoma Market | Adamantinoma Market | Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Insight | Functional Constipation Market | DDR Defective Tumors Market | Nephrotic Syndrome Pipeline | Pelizaeus-Merzbacher Disease Market | Hepatic Impairment Market | Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market | Surgical Bleeding Market | Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis Market | Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia CLL Market | Galactosemia Market | Glabellar Lines Market | Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market | HR Positive/ HER2 Negative Breast Cancer Market | Lebers Hereditary Optic Neuropathy LHON Market | Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease NAFLD Market | Orthotic Devices Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis Market | Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market | Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency ASMD Market | B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market | Coccidioidomycosis Market | Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline | Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market | Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market | Nocturnal Enuresis Market | Postmyocardial Infarction Syndrome Market | Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Sars Coronavirus Infection Market | Typhoid Fever Market | Ventricular Dysfunction Market | Burkitt Lymphoma Market | Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market | Emesis Market | Fenebrutinib Market | Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market | Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Market | Persistent Epithelial Defects Market | Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Market | Primary Mediastinal Large B-Cell Lymphoma Market | Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market | Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Market | Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market | Visceral Pain Associated With GI Disorders Market | Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Market | Adrenal Insufficiency Market | Artificial Lung Devices Market | Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis AKC Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Bradycardia Treatment Devices Market | Bullous Pemphigoid Market | Cone Rod Dystrophy Market | Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market | Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Market | Dermal Regeneration Matrix Market | Heart Pump Devices Market | Hemiplegia Market | Hepatic Impairement Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Implantable Infusion Pump Market | Menorrhalgia Market Size | Myocarditis Market | Myopia Treatment Devices Market | Ocular Hypertension Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com