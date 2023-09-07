Warrensburg License Office Transitioning To A New Contractor And New Location

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Warrensburg License Office has been awarded to Paul J. Wrabec Co., Inc. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The Warrensburg License Office will be moving to a new location at 123 Gay St. A-4, Warrensburg, Mo., 64093. This new office location will open August 29. The hours of operation will be 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the telephone number is 660-747-3500.

Please note the current location has been closed since August 11 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment.

While the office is closed to transition to the new location, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Sedalia License Office – 3135 West Broadway, Sedalia, Mo., 65301

Lexington License Office – 1016 Main St., Lexington, Mo., 64067

Blue Springs License Office – 2402 SW State Route 7, Blue Springs, Mo., 64014



A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov).



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

