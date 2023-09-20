David K. Beavis Fine Art Announces New Gallery Expansion in Naples, FL, and Upcoming Appearance on Boom America TV Show

David K. Beavis, owner and artist

David K. Beavis Fine Art, renowned for his "Immersive Method", will feature on Boom America TV. Also, a new gallery is opening on 5th Avenue, Naples in 2024.

This not only offers significant exposure for our brand, but I'm also eager to inspire and uplift others through the transformative power of art” — David K. Beavis, owner and artist