Belinda Van Fleet Assumes Role of COO at Smart Resources, Ushering in a New Era of Growth and Innovation
Belinda Van Fleet: Catalyst for Growth and Innovation as Chief Operating Officer at Smart ResourcesSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Resources, an esteemed industry leader in HR and staffing solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Belinda Van Fleet as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 30 years of profound experience in the staffing industry, Belinda's ascent to this pivotal role signifies a transformative phase for Smart Resources. Her journey with Smart Resources , which began in Smart Trades, a division of Smart Resources, has led to her stewardship over the entire array of divisions, including Smart Trades, Smart Search, Smart Gigs, and Smart Staffing.
Belinda Van Fleet's illustrious career trajectory commenced in the dynamic landscape of the construction industry. As the President of Smart Trades, a division of Smart Resources, she showcased her exceptional leadership and strategic prowess. This division, headquartered in West Jordan, Utah, specializes in sourcing semi-skilled workers, skilled tradespersons, and management professionals for the intricate demands of commercial construction and related sectors. Under Belinda's adept guidance, Smart Trades achieved unprecedented growth and set new standards in delivering personnel solutions that fuel project success.
Belinda's distinguished career path, spanning over three decades, reflects her unparalleled commitment to excellence and innovation within the staffing industry. Her exemplary track record, coupled with a profound understanding of the market dynamics, laid the foundation for her strategic promotion to the role of COO at Smart Resources. In this capacity, she will orchestrate the evolution of all divisions within the organization, steering them toward greater growth and efficiency.
"Assuming the role of COO at Smart Resources is a defining moment in my career," Belinda Van Fleet commented. "Having embarked on this journey over 30 years ago, I am excited to leverage my experience and insights to propel our divisions to new heights, fostering a culture of innovation and inclusivity."
Belinda's call to action resonates powerfully with women seeking dynamic and rewarding careers. Her unwavering commitment to diversity, highlighted by her remarkable ascent in a traditionally male-dominated field, underscores her passion for inclusivity and resourcefulness. As a true advocate for diversity, she exemplifies the potential and prowess that women contribute to industries such as construction and staffing.
Smart Resources embraces Belinda Van Fleet's leadership with enthusiasm, recognizing her as a transformative force that will steer the organization into a new era of growth, innovation, and impact across all divisions.
JESSICA JUDD
Smart Resources
385-427-8082
j.judd@smartresources.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube