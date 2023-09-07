Submit Release
Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff in Honor of Hartford Police Officer Bobby Garten

Governor Ned Lamont

09/07/2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff in honor of Hartford Police Officer Bobby Garten, who died last night while in the line of duty.

Flags should be lowered immediately and remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time. The Office of the Governor will send out a notification when flags should be returned to full staff.

Governor Lamont said, “The passing of Officer Garten is heartbreaking, and I express my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the Hartford Police Department. This tragedy is an unfortunate reminder of the dangers that law enforcement face every day as they protect our neighborhoods. Officer Garten dedicated his life and his career to public safety, and we salute his courage, integrity, and commitment to the people of our capital city. I urge the residents of Connecticut to keep Officer Garten’s family and the Hartford Police Department in their prayers.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said, “Our police officers work tirelessly to protect and serve, often risking their own safety. Last night’s tragedy is a reminder to us all of the sacrifice our officers are willing to make to keep us safe. My heart breaks for Hartford Police Department and for the loved ones of Officer Garten. His bravery and sense of duty will never be forgotten. I’m keeping Officer Garten and his loved one in my prayers.”

