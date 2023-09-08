Register for Tarzana Treatment Centers 2023 Youth and Health Annual Conference (11-15-23)
Enhancing Whole Youth Care is the theme of the Tarzana Treatment Centers 2023 Youth and Health Annual Conference on November 15th in Los Angeles.
Please register today for the Tarzana Treatment Centers 2023 Youth and Health Annual Conference on November 15, 2023, at the California Endowment in Los Angeles.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today is the time to act with youth experiencing post-pandemic crises nationwide, including substance use disorders and mental health challenges. Therefore, Tarzana Treatment Centers (TTC) proudly announces the theme for the nonprofit's Youth and Health Annual Conference in 2023: Enhancing Whole Youth Care. Ultimately, a holistic and integrated youth healthcare service approach is a necessity.
— José C. Salazar, Dr.PH
This daylong conference will focus on youth health and social support topics on November 15, 2023, at the California Endowment (1000 Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012). Hence, the conference's content is designed for health educators, social workers, counselors, case managers, and other health service providers. The goal is to examine how to address and guide youth in challenging times effectively.
The conference will include breakout sessions, keynote presentations, and professional discussions. Hence, the focus of this interactive gathering is to help professionals develop skills, knowledge, and resources for the delivery of quality care for youth. Thus, please save this date and, if possible, register as early as possible for the 2023 Youth and Health Annual Conference.
The conference will include presentations on the following categories:
1) Youth Behavioral Health
2) Public Policy about Youth Services
3) Youth Advocacy & Leadership
4) Program Design & Evaluation
5) Youth Development
5) Evidence-Based Models & Practices
Although time is running out and conference presenters are almost all in place, the 2023 Youth and Health Annual Conference planning committee is still accepting abstracts. To submit an abstract, email traindept@tarzanatc.org with the following information:
1) Primary category for your presentation
2) Type of Presentation — Lecture, Workshop, or Panel
3) 250-word description of the proposed presentation
4) Three or more measurable learning objectives
5) Three Pre/ Post questions to assess session learning
6) Presenter bio of 150 words or less
Most importantly, please attend this event and let your colleagues know about it. Six CEUs (Continuing Education Units) will be available to participants. The units are approved by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS), the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists (CAMFT), the California Board of Registered Nursing, the California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals (CCAPP), the California Association for Alcohol/Drug Educators CAADE), the National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC), Certified Health Education Specialists (CHES), and more.
Email traindept@tarzanatc.org to learn more about this educational opportunity. With firsthand experience on the front lines of youth services, TTC knows the time to take action is today. Attending the 2023 Youth and Health Annual Conference on November 15th in Los Angeles makes you an inherent part of that forward progress.
Indeed, as TTC Program Director José C. Salazar, Dr.PH, states, "Please register today for the Tarzana Treatment Centers 2023 Youth and Health Annual Conference on November 15, 2023, at the California Endowment in Los Angeles."
John Lavitt
Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc.
+1 818-996-1051
