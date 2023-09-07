Gesture Control Light Market Expected to Reach $645.7 Million by 2032 | Allocacoc, Banvil 2000, Fibar Group S.A.

Gesture Control Light Market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ecosystems of smart homes are anticipated to become increasingly strongly connected with gesture control lighting. To produce a seamless and connected home automation experience, they collaborate with voice assistants, motion sensors, and other smart devices. Users interact with virtual lighting components using hand movements in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) environments thanks to gesture control lights. Games, simulations, and applications for virtual training are all improved by this combination.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Gesture Control Light Market," The gesture control light market size was valued at $377.60 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $645.7 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Gesture control lights are lighting systems that are operated without the use of physical switches or buttons by using hand gestures or body movements. These lights use a variety of sensor technologies to recognize and understand the user's motions, so they change the lighting or carry out particular tasks.

According to gesture control light market analysis, the market is analyzed on the basis of price range, application, distribution channel, and region. By price range, the market is divided into economy and premium. Among these, the economy segment occupied the major gesture control light market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The cost of gesture-controlled lighting varies based on several elements, including brand, features, quality, and consumer demand. To appeal to various market segments, gesture control lights are typically offered at a variety of price points. The more economical solutions that strive to offer the most basic gesture control capability at a lower price point often fall within the budget category of gesture control lights. These lights use less sophisticated sensor technologies, have simpler designs, and have fewer complex capabilities. Thus, these gesture control light market trends are driving the gesture control light market growth.

As per application, the gesture control light market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. The commercial segment is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. In retail establishments, gesture control lighting improves customer satisfaction. Customers alter the lighting to create preferred ambiances, emphasize particular products or regions, or activate visual effects to bring attention to particular displays by utilizing hand gestures to interact with the lights. To create immersive surroundings and improve visitor experiences, gesture control lights are used in lodging, dining, and entertainment establishments. In order to customize the lighting in their rooms, guests change the color temperatures or other lighting settings using gestures.

Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty electronic stores, online sales channel, and others. The online sales channel segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The ability to reach a large consumer base through online sales channels enables distributors and producers of gesture control lights to do business internationally. Businesses expand their reach beyond regional boundaries and access a larger market by using e-commerce platforms, company websites, and online marketplaces. The chance to demonstrate and advertise gesture control lighting to a large audience is provided by online sales platforms. Customer convenience and accessibility are provided through online sales platforms. Using their laptops or mobile devices, they browse and buy gesture control lights whenever and wherever they choose. Customers make informed purchases whenever it is convenient for them because of the availability of 24/7 information.

The region that dominated the global gesture control light market in 2022 was Asia-Pacific, and its dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. Gesture control lights are a crucial component of the smart home ecosystem, which has experienced a considerable increase in use in the Asia-Pacific area. Gesture control lights are becoming more popular as consumers adopt linked devices and search for practical ways to operate their lighting systems. China and other Asia-Pacific nations have been at the forefront of technological development and industrial capacity. This has made it easier to create gesture control lighting with modern features, increased precision, and lower cost.

The construction of new houses and companies as a result of the rapid urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region has increased gesture control light market demand for contemporary lighting options. Urban infrastructure, such as smart city initiatives and sustainable lighting programs, is incorporating gesture control lights. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region have put laws and initiatives in place to support energy efficiency and smart home technologies. Given their energy-saving capabilities and alignment with sustainability objectives, several projects promote the use of gesture control lighting.

The major players analyzed for the global gesture control light industry are Allocacoc, Banvil 2000, Fibar Group S.A., iGear Tech Pvt. Ltd., Neona Living GmbH, Nimbus Group GmbH, Occhio GmbH, Otus, The Tactigon, Yeslights.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By price range, the economy segment was the highest revenue contributor to the gesture control light market, with $212.2 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $356.2 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.4%.

As per application, the residential segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $250.2 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $417.5 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.3%.

Depending on distribution channel, the specialty electronic stores segment was the highest revenue contributor to the gesture control light market, with $153.7 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $256.7 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.3%.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $137.8 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $229.2 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.3%.

