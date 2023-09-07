Rising Pop Sensation Destiny Malibu Announces Highly Anticipated New Single and Music Video "Say My Name," Sept. 29

'Say My Name' New Single out Sept. 29

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American multicultural sensation and bilingual singer-songwriter, Destiny Malibu, is set to unleash her highly anticipated new single, "Say My Name," on September 29, 2023. This soul-stirring anthem emerges from Destiny's profound mental health journey and promises to make an unforgettable impact on the music scene.

Destiny Malibu, known for her fearless authenticity, bares her soul in "Say My Name." Drawing from her personal struggles and triumphs, she weaves a captivating tale of self-discovery and resilience. Lyrics like "Learning to love the parts of me I thought were broken, reflection in the mirror staring back with pure focus. For the first time in a year, my feet on fire for my purpose" tells the story of a transformative journey that will deeply resonate with those who have faced similar challenges in their own lives or in the lives of their loved ones.

"Say My Name" is a powerful anthem for all who have confronted their inner emotional struggles and emerged triumphant. Destiny's emotive vocals and lyrics blend seamlessly with rich production, fusing contemporary pop with introspection. The music video, directed by acclaimed duo Jaala Ruffman and Michael Easterling, promises a visually stunning complement to the song and story.

Destiny Malibu's remarkable ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level through her music takes center stage in "Say My Name." With its compelling narrative, infectious melodies, and heartfelt delivery, the song is poised to etch its mark on the pop music landscape.

“'Say My Name' is not just a song; it's a declaration of self-worth, a triumph over adversity, and an invitation for everyone to not give up on oneself. It is my goal to encourage my listeners to embrace hope and always continue to reach for their highest potential,” Said Destiny Malibu.

“Say My Name,” is available for pre-save now on Spotify and Apple Music. The new single will be live on all major streaming platforms on September 29,2023, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in Destiny Malibu's unique blend of vulnerability and strength.

For more information about Destiny Malibu, please visit https://destinymalibu.com/about.



About Destiny Malibu

Empowering Hearts and Minds Through Music: The Destiny Malibu Journey

Destiny Malibu, a pop music trailblazer known for her soul-baring lyrics and distinctivesound, is on a mission to uplift and inspire listeners worldwide. With three albums released between 2020 and 2022, featuring an impressive collection of 27 original songs, Destiny's musical journey has been marked by authenticity, vulnerability, and a resolute commitment to her craft. Destiny's rise to prominence began on the iconic stage of American Idol, where her undeniable talent caught the attention of audiences and industry insiders alike. Since then, she has continued to redefine the pop genre, infusing her music with a raw emotional honesty that resonates deeply with fans.In addition to her musical accomplishments, Destiny Malibu is recognized as a mental health advocate, leveraging her platform to shed light on the importance of self-discovery and resilience. Her newly launched podcast, the "Destiny Malibu Podcast," serves as a beacon of hope for those navigating anxiety, depression, and mental health concerns. This project underscores her dedication to creating a safe space for open conversations about mental well-being. Destiny's artistic endeavors extend beyond the recording studio and stage. With the support of her dedicated fan base, she has graced the covers of prestigious magazines,including the latest issue of Lake Las Vegas Deluxe Version Magazine. Her impact is felt through multiple billboards in Las Vegas, heralding the release of her highly anticipated single and music video, "Say My Name," set to debut September 29, 2023. A true embodiment of her message, Destiny Malibu's journey is an inspiring testament to overcoming adversity and embracing one's authentic self. Her accolades and accomplishments aside, it's her ability to connect with people on a profound level that truly sets her apart. From performing at venues like the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas to taking her music to schools and colleges across the nation in her very own tour bus, Destiny's live shows are an electrifying experience showcasing her unwavering passion and dedication. Destiny Malibu's fusion of Pop and R&B elements, combined with her thought-provoking lyrics, reveal her undeniable talent