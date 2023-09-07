Alercell receives the Global Excellence Award for “Best for Innovative Oncology Testing Solutions 2023 – Montana”
Alercell another achievement in preventative oncologyBOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alercell receives the Global Excellence Award for “Best for Innovative Oncology Testing Solutions 2023 – Montana” by GHP Global Health & Pharma. See: Alercell (2023 Winner: Global Excellence Awards) - GHP News (ghp-news.com)
Global Health & Pharma Magazine (GHP) was initially launched to act as an information sharing platform for those in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Though it maintains this founding cornerstone, the magazine itself, with a circulation of 110,000 globally, has expanded in scope to magnify the work of those that are setting the pace and looking to change their respective sectors for the better.
Alercell gained notable recognition, particularly for its groundbreaking achievement with LenaQ51®, the pioneering Leukemia diagnostic test capable of detecting mutations in up to 51 genes associated with Leukemia.
ABOUT ALERCELL
Alercell, Inc., a Montana company is a molecular diagnostics company pioneering novel therapeutics to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a primary focus in Oncology in-vitro Diagnostic Testing and Neuroscience. Alercell is a true innovator, disruptor, and leader in the field of preventative oncology. The company was founded with the aim of providing more accurate and timely diagnostic tools for cancer patients worldwide. Alercell's mission is to make a difference in the fight against cancer by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic solutions that improve patient outcomes.
The Alercell® mission is built on the foundation of “stopping it before it starts”. Our genetics-based testing is the first line of assault against cancer & leukemia and infectious diseases.
For more information, please visit: www.alercell.com and www.Lenadx.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements relating to Alercell RUO LENA Q51 ® and its launch for Research Use Only. These statements and other statements regarding ALERCELL future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and services offerings, the rate of adoption of our products and services by hospitals, other healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, the success of our commercialization efforts for the Research Use Only product offering, the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements, and other economic and competitive factors. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Frederic Scheer
Alercell, Inc.
+ 14069208787
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram