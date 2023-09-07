Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Corporation Investigation Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Submit Their Information

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Blink Charging Co. ("Blink" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLNK), any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On August 9, 2023, Blink disclosed that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") requesting the "production of documentation and other information since January 1, 2020, relating to various subjects, including executive departures, related-party transactions, number of EV charging stations, and other discrete disclosure matters." The Company further disclosed that it is "unable to predict what the timing or the outcome of the SEC investigation may be or what, if any, consequences the SEC investigation may have on us."

Following this news, Blink’s stock price dropped 14% to close at $5.89 per share on August 10, 2023.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits.

