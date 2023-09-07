Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Planned Mergers of Veritiv and Sculptor Capital Under Investigation Headed by Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stockholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) and Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of these companies.

If you are a stockholder of these Companies and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

First, the investigation includes determining whether the board obtained the best price possible for the company’s shares of common stock. Finally, the investigation concerns whether the company’s board adequately pursued alternatives to the proposed acquisition.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in stockholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com


