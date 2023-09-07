Greenhouse Film Market Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of More Than 8% With Rising Demand For Food Production As Per The Business Research Company's Greenhouse Film Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company, the global greenhouse film market has seen substantial growth, surging from $5.25 billion in 2022 to $5.75 billion in 2023, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The market is poised for even more significant expansion, with a projected market size of $7.84 billion by 2027, demonstrating a CAGR of 8.1%.



Rising Demand for Food Production Drives Growth

The driving force behind this remarkable growth is the increasing demand for food production. As the world strives to feed its growing population, the greenhouse film market plays a pivotal role in enhancing and securing agricultural yields. Plastic greenhouses, for instance, have demonstrated their ability to significantly increase agricultural production, contributing to the global food supply chain.

Asia-Pacific Leads, Innovations Abound

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the greenhouse film market, and it is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

Major industry players like BASF SE, Berry Global Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, and others are actively pursuing product innovations to strengthen their market position. For instance, BASF introduced IrgaCycleTM, an additive solution aimed at enhancing plastic recycling and improving recycled material quality for various applications.

Segmentation for In-Depth Insights

The greenhouse film market is segmented based on resin type (LDPE, LLDPE, EVA), functionality (diffused, photo-selective, anti-dirt, others), width type (4.5m, 5.5m, 7m, 9m, others), thickness (80<200 microns, 200 microns, >200 microns), and application (vegetable, fruit, flower, others).

With technology driving growth, innovations continuing, and a heightened focus on food production, the global greenhouse film market is on a trajectory of sustained expansion.

Greenhouse Film Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the greenhouse film market size, greenhouse film market segments, greenhouse film market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

